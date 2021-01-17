2 men hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Northwest Side, police say

Two men are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Saturday evening on Babcock and Snowden Roads.

Police said the two men were walking on Snowden when two men pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire.

One of the men was shot in the abdomen and the other had a bullet ricochet and hit him in the neck, according to officials. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle and are still at large.

The victims were found by authorities at Subway restaurant on Babcock and Snowden. They were both taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officials are looking at the surveillance video from a nearby business in the area to track down the suspects.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

