Poteet community, law enforcement mourns loss of area pastor

POTEET, Texas – A Poteet-area pastor died at 66 on Saturday, church leaders and area law enforcement agencies confirmed on Sunday.

Pastor Juan “John” Florez, of the Hosanna Baptist Church, died Saturday, according to an announcement from the Poteet Police Department.

Investigators said they did not have any further details on the pastor’s cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this information,” the department shared on Facebook. “We were just notified that Pastor Juan Flores of Hosanna Baptist Church passed away last night. We don’t have any details of the cause or the funeral arrangements. We will keep you posted. Please lift up the family in prayer.”

The Florez family also shared the news on the church’s Facebook page.

“We are coming before you guys as the Florez family to thank you for all of the love, and support, and prayers you guys have shown to us over the years,” the family said. “With heavy hearts, we want to inform you that our Pastor, our father, and a mentor and friend to so many people, has gone home to be with Jesus.”

Funeral and service arrangements have not yet been released.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

