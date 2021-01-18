Home a total loss after it caught on fire twice, according to SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side home is deemed a total loss after it caught on fire twice overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the home a second time around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Harness Lane, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 410 on the West Side.

The initial fire caused about $10,000 in damage. When firefighters returned, they saw flames shooting through the roof.

They are investigating if the fire rekindled.

No one was injured but neighbors also had to evacuate from their homes.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Arson investigators are expected to head to the scene.

