Driver who ran stop sign killed in crash involving VIA bus, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s has died following a crash involving a VIA bus on Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Commerce Avenue and Grosvenor Street, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the South Side.

Police said a male driver in a silver sedan ran a stop sign and was T-boned by the VIA bus.

The silver sedan rolled into a nearby parking lot and the driver was ejected, police said. The vehicle landed on top of the man.

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two people on the bus who suffered minor injuries were checked out by emergency medical services.

