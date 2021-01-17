Man arrested, charged in murder of 23-year-old on Christmas Eve, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after San Antonio police say he’s responsible for a murder that happened on Christmas Eve.

According to an arrest affidavit, 42-year-old Adara Christopher Davis has been charged in the death of 23-year-old James Anthony Vargas.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of O’Conner Road on Dec. 24 when they found Vargas suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced deceased, according to officials.

A witness told police the suspect arrived at the home with a baseball bat and accused Vargas of stealing from him. Vargas was armed with a handgun at the time, the affidavit said.

Although no witnesses saw the shooting, they reported hearing the men argue before shots were fired.

The suspect was later identified as Davis and he was taken into custody.

Davis has a pre-hearing set for Feb. 2, 2021, according to court records.

