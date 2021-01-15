Man indicted for murder after allegedly running over ex-wife with pickup truck

David Estrada Jr., 30, has been indicted for murder in the death of Dominga Pesqueda.

A man who is accused of running over his ex-wife with a pickup truck, resulting in her death, in September of last year has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that David Estrada Jr., 30, has been indicted for murder in the death of Dominga Pesqueda.

The indictment alleges that Estrada did, “...commit or attempt to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life, to-wit: striking Pesqueda with a motor vehicle, that in the manner of its use and intended use was capable of causing death and serious bodily injury, thereby causing Pesqueda’s death.”

Estrada was arrested Sep. 5 after police found Pesqueda laying on the side of the roadway after she was “intentionally run over with the truck,” according to a previous KSAT report.

Pesqueda had multiple lacerations on her legs and was unresponsive when officers arrived. She was taken to University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Estrada was taken in for further questioning and his vehicle was found at the scene.

Officials determined that he had been driving the truck at the time of the incident and he was booked for murder.

Estrada is being held in the Bexar County Jail and is awaiting trial.

RELATED: Ex-husband charged with murder after woman fatally struck by pickup truck, SAPD says