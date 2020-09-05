Ex-husband charged with murder after woman fatally struck by pickup truck, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was run over by a pickup truck when walking on the roadway, and San Antonio police said her ex-husband may have been responsible.

The incident happened around 2:29 a.m. Saturday on Spur Valley Street and Haven Valley.

Officers were called to the area for a major accident and upon arrival, police found the victim laying on the side of the roadway.

The victim’s ex-husband, David Estrada, 30, was trying to assist her after the crash, police said.

The woman had multiple lacerations on her legs and was unresponsive at the time officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told police a black pickup truck ran over the victim as she was walking southbound on Spur Valley.

After the vehicle struck the victim, the driver left the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

As the investigation continued, police said Estrada became a person of interest as they suspected he was the driver of the pickup truck.

Estrada was taken into custody for further questioning and officials determined the victim had been run over intentionally.

Police said Estrada’s vehicle was found near the scene. Soon after, he was booked for murder.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

