Man hospitalized, in serious condition after motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 12:24 a.m., Saturday, on Jackson Keller and Blanco Roads.

Police said a man on a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Blanco Road when he tried to make a left-hand turn. As he began to turn, another vehicle traveling southbound was headed toward him.

The man dropped his bike on its side to avoid a head-on collision, police said, but both vehicles still crashed. The motorcyclist suffered head trauma from the impact on the pavement, officials said.

According to police, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The other driver did stop to render aid after the crash and was not charged, police said.

The crash has been ruled an accident.

