Police: SUV involved in overnight rollover crash may be stolen

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police say a sport utility vehicle that crashed and caused major damage at a North side apartment complex early Friday morning appears to have been stolen.

They still are looking for two of the three people who were in the vehicle when it crashed shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers at the scene said the driver was speeding and lost control of the SUV on Patricia Street near Parliament Street, causing it to roll over onto the grass near the Tuscany Park apartments.

A daylight photo shows some of the damage done by the driver of a suspected stolen SUV. The driver ran off. (KSAT 12 News)

A man who lives there told KSAT12 the vehicle bypassed several large trees and crashed into a metal gate near his front door, destroying it.

He said he jumped out of bed when the SUV then slammed into the wall outside his bedroom.

No one inside his apartment was hurt.

However, police said a woman inside the SUV suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

They said another woman and man who had been in the vehicle with her ran from the area.

Officers were not able to find them right away.

Crew repairs several air conditioning units that were damaged during the overnight crash. (KSAT 12 News)

A crew spent part of the morning repairing several air conditioning units outside the apartment building that also were either damaged or destroyed in the crash.