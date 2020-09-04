3 people sought by police after rollover crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men and a woman following a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s North Side overnight.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near Patricia Street and Parliament Street, not far from Churchill High School.

According to police, a sport utility vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle into grass in front of the Tuscany Park Apartments. The SUV then crashed into a fence.

Police said two men and one woman ran from the scene. Another woman was found with the SUV and taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say what charges the individuals face should they be located.