Driver hospitalized, in serious condition following rollover crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One driver is hospitalized and in serious condition following a rollover crash on the North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:26 a.m., Sunday, on Loop 1604 and Rogers Ranch.

Police said a white vehicle was traveling in front of an 18-wheeler on the eastbound lanes of 1604 when a truck in another lane drove up at a high rate of speed.

The truck passed the 18-wheeler and clipped the white vehicle, causing them both to rollover from the impact, according to officials.

The driver of the white vehicle was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The other two drivers were uninjured, but the driver of the truck was booked for a DWI, police said.

The eastbound lanes of 1604 were shut down for several hours after the crash as police worked to clear the scene.

