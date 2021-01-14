Woman detained on suspicion of DWI after rollover crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Crab Orchard, not far from Evers Road and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the unidentified woman crashed into an Acura and Mustang just before rolling the vehicle.

SAPD said initial reports indicated that the woman was stuck inside the vehicle, but firefighters responding were able to get her out.

The woman was not injured in the crash.