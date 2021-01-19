Bikers were racing before deadly Loop 410 crash involving 18-wheeler, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Two motorcyclists involved in a deadly crash that also caused an 18-wheeler to overturn were racing just before it happened, San Antonio police said.

One of the bikers, a 30-year-old man, was killed in the crash on Loop 410 South between Interstate 37 and W.W. White Road late Monday night.

The other biker, 24, suffered broken bones and was rushed to a hospital. Police said he will face criminal charges.

A preliminary police report said the two motorcyclists were part of a biking club and were racing on the highway when they ran into each other after 11:30 p.m.

Police say two motorcyclists crashed into each other while racing, causing this big rig to roll over on Loop 410 South. (KSAT 12 News)

An 18-wheeler then went out of control and overturned. It does not appear the big rig driver suffered serious injuries.

According to one worker who was called to unload the big rig’s cargo, the truck was carrying a load of cacti.

The cleanup crew had to remove the cargo in order for the truck to be turned upright and towed off the highway.

At one point, Loop 410 was shut down in both directions in that area. The southbound lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

However, traffic in the northbound lanes remained backed up for more than seven hours.