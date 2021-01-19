SAPD: Fatal motorcycle crash involving 18-wheeler closes Loop 410 EB between I-37, S. W.W. White Road

Image of crash on Loop 410 eastbound near S. W.W. White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Loop 410 eastbound between Interstate 37 and S. W.W. White Road is presently closed following deadly vehicle collision late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m.

According to police, two motorcyclists lost control of their vehicles and crossed the highway, causing an 18-wheeler to rollover.

Police said one of the motorcyclists was killed in the crash and the other was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The highway has been closed for hours while investigators work.

The name of the person killed has not been released. SAPD did not say exactly why the motorcyclists lost control.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

