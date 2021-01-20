City of San Antonio will hold first collective bargaining meeting with police union on Feb. 12

The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Police Officers Association will hold their first meeting over the establishment of a new collective bargaining agreement on Feb. 12.

The announcement came during Wednesday’s city council meeting. Delaying the first meeting until February allows the police union to transfer power to President-elect John “Danny” Diaz before negotiations begin.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the city’s top priorities in hammering out the new deal include “accountability and discipline.”

“As in the past, the negotiations will be transparent and open to the public, and we expect high interest given the ongoing community dialogue about policing,” Walsh said in a statement. “The vast majority of SAPD officers serve and protect our community with honor and dignity, and I wish to personally recognize and thank them for their professionalism.”

The first meeting will be for both sides to lay out the ground rules on proceeding with negotiations.

If both sides agree to a deal within 60 days of the start of the negotiation, the new deal would take effect on Sept. 30, 2021. An evergreen clause in effect would allow the current contract to remain in place if negotiations are unsuccessful.

Four days before the Feb. 12 meeting, the City Clerk’s office will announce a decision on certifying a petition that would place the repeal of the bargaining process under Chapter 174 on the May ballot. The petition, which garnered 20,000 signatures, was organized by Fix SAPD, a police accountability group.

“Fix SAPD is about getting rid of the barriers that shield bad police officers and protect them from the consequences of their misconduct,” Ojiyoma Martin, founder of Fix SAPD, said in a news release. “This is about accountability for the police, not getting rid of them.”

City officials hope to address some of those protections at the bargaining table, according to the city’s news release.

The city’s priorities include:

180-day window

Under the current contract, the chief can only discipline officers up to 180 days from the date of the violation. City officials seek to apply the 180-window to the discovery of the alleged misconduct rather than the date the violation occurred.

Considering past conduct in disciplinary actions

The current bargaining agreement restricts the chief from considering misconduct older than 10 years for drug and alcohol violations, older than 5 years on violent violations and older on other misconduct. The city now seeks that all past misconduct is considered in the discipline process.

Disciplinary process timeline

Rather than allowing officers accused of misconduct 48 hours of advanced notice before speaking with internal investigators, city officials want a “level playing field” for Internal Affairs investigators. Under the current agreement, the officer is allowed to review all evidence before answering questions.

Changing the parameters of arbitration

When an officer appeals a disciplinary action, a third-party arbitrator can change the level of discipline, even if the violation is substantiated. The city seeks to limit the arbitrator’s power to only review whether or not the city proved the facts of the case.

Establishing performance evaluations

Performance evaluations are currently not considered in an officer’s promotion process. The city wants to reverse that policy, allowing performance evaluations to play a factor in considering a promotion.

Once a tentative agreement is reached, the contract must be ratified by a majority of the City Council and more than half of the police union.

