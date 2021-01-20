52ºF

Texas, San Antonio politicians take to social media on inauguration day

On inauguration day many took to social media to post about President’s departure and the new administration

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Inauguration, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Texas, San Antonio
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
SAN ANTONIO – Jan. 20, 2021, is a historic day as another administration takes office.

Politicians from Texas and San Antonio took to social media on inauguration day to speak about the President’s departure and the new administration.

Here are some of those posts:

