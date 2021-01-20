Texas, San Antonio politicians take to social media on inauguration day

SAN ANTONIO – Jan. 20, 2021, is a historic day as another administration takes office.
Politicians from Texas and San Antonio took to social media on inauguration day to speak about the President’s departure and the new administration.
Here are some of those posts:
A lot to celebrate today at District 1.— CM Roberto C. Treviño (@Trevino_D1) January 20, 2021
We are safely celebrating the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris and Councilman Treviño’s 50th birthday today!
Happy days ahead for all our leaders! #HappyBirthday #Happy50 #presidentialinauguration pic.twitter.com/vd5J5CRn5k
Biden takes the oath.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021
May God bless the United States of America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bgv8ncHcHn
We are a divided nation. The task at hand is not easy for President Biden and as Americans we should hope for success in unifying this great country. I am thankful for the peaceful transfer of power and that our democracy lives on.— Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 20, 2021
“Today, we welcome a new administration. Congratulations to President Biden & Madam Vice President Harris. Together, we will build a country that embraces diversity, equality, & justice for all. I look forward to working with this team, & reflecting on a historic day in America.” pic.twitter.com/Kp25MmtqAY— José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) January 20, 2021
Congratulations to @JoeBiden! The 46th President of the United States 🇺🇸— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 20, 2021
I look forward to working hard in the years ahead to bring our nation together and build back better.
It’s a new day in America! pic.twitter.com/0vh06KZErB
I'm surprised at how emotional I was after this. @KamalaHarris #MVP #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/TJoZxtfq0n— Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) January 20, 2021
Wonderful to see the Obamas again. pic.twitter.com/kyOASDlE8m— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021
Joyful. A new chance to make progress. pic.twitter.com/Gjli6fPtYl— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021
Maybe the first and last bathroom selfie I'll post, but it's a special occasion. I bought this shirt months ago, but saved it for today.— Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) January 20, 2021
If we have a Zoom call today, fair warning. I'm not changing. Maybe for a week.
#adiostrump cc:@juliancastrotx pic.twitter.com/IBJV8i9lhT
Today is a new beginning for our democracy.— Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 20, 2021
In a couple hours, we will have a new administration that reflects America and our values.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OriVzyKH6p
A disgraced Trump just lifted off from the White House grounds in a helicopter. Let the exorcism begin.— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021