Texas, San Antonio politicians take to social media on inauguration day

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Jan. 20, 2021, is a historic day as another administration takes office.

Politicians from Texas and San Antonio took to social media on inauguration day to speak about the President’s departure and the new administration.

Here are some of those posts:

A lot to celebrate today at District 1.

We are safely celebrating the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris and Councilman Treviño’s 50th birthday today!

Happy days ahead for all our leaders! #HappyBirthday #Happy50 #presidentialinauguration pic.twitter.com/vd5J5CRn5k — CM Roberto C. Treviño (@Trevino_D1) January 20, 2021

Biden takes the oath.



May God bless the United States of America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bgv8ncHcHn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021

We are a divided nation. The task at hand is not easy for President Biden and as Americans we should hope for success in unifying this great country. I am thankful for the peaceful transfer of power and that our democracy lives on. — Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 20, 2021

“Today, we welcome a new administration. Congratulations to President Biden & Madam Vice President Harris. Together, we will build a country that embraces diversity, equality, & justice for all. I look forward to working with this team, & reflecting on a historic day in America.” pic.twitter.com/Kp25MmtqAY — José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to @JoeBiden! The 46th President of the United States 🇺🇸



I look forward to working hard in the years ahead to bring our nation together and build back better.



It’s a new day in America! pic.twitter.com/0vh06KZErB — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 20, 2021

Wonderful to see the Obamas again. pic.twitter.com/kyOASDlE8m — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021

Joyful. A new chance to make progress. pic.twitter.com/Gjli6fPtYl — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021

Maybe the first and last bathroom selfie I'll post, but it's a special occasion. I bought this shirt months ago, but saved it for today.



If we have a Zoom call today, fair warning. I'm not changing. Maybe for a week.



#adiostrump cc:@juliancastrotx pic.twitter.com/IBJV8i9lhT — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) January 20, 2021

Today is a new beginning for our democracy.



In a couple hours, we will have a new administration that reflects America and our values.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OriVzyKH6p — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 20, 2021