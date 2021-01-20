’We’re here to watch history be made’: Bexar County judge in Washington D.C. for inauguration

SAN ANTONIO – The inauguration will look different today because of the pandemic and security concerns, but that didn’t stop Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez from making the trip with her wife.

Once President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris were announced the winner of the 2020 election back in December, Gonzalez told her wife to book their flights.

“We’re booking for Kamala Harris because she is going to be history-making as a woman of color,” Gonzalez said. “We’re here to watch history be made.”

Despite tightened security because of the recent violent insurrection at the Capitol and the uncertainty of more possible violent protests, Gonzalez is not letting it scare her.

“We’re not going to let someone else put fear into us and change our behavior rooted in fear, we’re not afraid of you,” Gonzalez said.

While she knows she can’t get close to see the ceremony, Gonzalez is just elated to be there.

“Just to be in the same city, for this historic momentous event is enough, we’re happy to be here,” Gonzalez said.

