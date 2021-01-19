Here’s where, when to watch President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Inauguration Day is almost here and Washington D.C. is preparing for a swearing-in ceremony unlike any other.

The coronavirus pandemic and the threat of more violence in D.C. has muted the traditional pomp and circumstance of Inauguration Day, but ceremonies and other festivities are still expected to take place on Wednesday.

Coverage of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is slated to begin at 8 a.m. on ABC News. It will continue until 3 p.m. ABC News Live anchored coverage will pick up from 3-6 p.m.

The inauguration will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and on-air.

The Inaugural ceremony itself is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m., according to NPR.

Kamala Harris, who will become the nation’s first female vice president, will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shortly after.

Biden will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts at 11 a.m. at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, NPR reports.

The inauguration will still be star-studded, though. Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance and Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem.

Biden will give an address to the nation, “laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation,” according to the inauguration website.

Biden and Harris will then complete the traditional “Pass in Review” inspection of troops. Later, Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentlemen Douglas Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, will also be in attendance. President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration.

Garth Brooks, the Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen will perform remotely, while Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce different segments, according to the Associated Press.

Instead of an inaugural ball, actor Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special on Wednesday night. It will include performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 7:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

Wednesday’s events come two weeks after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked residents to stay home as the city has stayed under tight security.

The AP reported that the city center is essentially on lockdown with streets blocked, high fencing installed and tens of thousands of National Guard and other law enforcement officers stationed around the area.

