Photos show a heavily guarded Washington D.C. as city prepares for Biden inauguration, Trump departure

The U.S. Capitol and stage are lit as the Sun begins to rise before events get underway before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

WASHINGTON – Hours before Joe Biden swears the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States, Washington D.C. made the finishing touches of an unprecedented inauguration.

Instead of crowds of people at the National Mall, clusters of soldiers in full battle fatigues stood guard to restrict access.

The city — and country — has remained on high alert two weeks after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. The siege resulted in five deaths, including one of a police officer.

Meanwhile, Trump left the White House for the final time as president.

Trump emerged from the building Wednesday morning, saying “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.” He boarded Marine One for Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he had a military sendoff. He departed on Air Force One for Florida just before 8 a.m. CST.

In the National Mall, some yellow placards on the barriers read “Biden-Harris 2021,” while others carried the seal of the presidency or inaugural insignias. American and District of Columbia flags flapped in high winds.

Traffic has been blocked off nearby in all directions. Revelers have been told to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and due to security concerns. Most offices in the surrounding buildings are closed, many boarded up with plywood to prevent damage in case violence breaks out Wednesday.

But one tall office building in view of the procession route has been fitted with towering signs reading “Welcome, Mr. President” and “Welcome Madam Vice President,” for Biden and Kamala Harris.

After being sworn in, Biden is set to inspect the readiness of military troops in a traditional “pass in review.”

Here is how Washington D.C. looked on the morning of Inauguration Day:

Members of the National Guard patrol the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

Inauguration staff place tags on seats as final preparations are made ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

A military band arrives at the U.S Capitol early morning ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

A member of National Guard is seen ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they departed from the White House flies over the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

A jumbotron is seen ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

Members of the National Guard patrol a street leading to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests as Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today's inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Inauguration staff make final preparations ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

Law enforcement snipers are seen on a roof ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

A general view as inauguration staff make final preparations ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

Inauguration staff make final preparations ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

Commemorative buttons for the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States are on display on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Members of the National Guard are seen ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Members of the National Guard patrol a street leading to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests as Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today's inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Members of the National Guard patrol the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Pool)

A Washington D.C. Metro police woman works outside the White house ahead of Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Security officers speak before Inauguration Day ceremonies outside the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The sun rises behind the White House at dawn, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The White House is seen in the early morning before Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police check an identification pass at a check point as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The White house is seen ahead of Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)