WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage on 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will assume their roles in the White House on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. San Antonio (CST) time, Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Harris will be sworn in before Biden, becoming the first Black American and first South Asian American vice president.

The pair is expected to arrive at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony around 10 a.m. CST.

Watch ABC News live coverage of the inauguration, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., in the video player below. Find more coverage on our homepage or find all of our active livestreams on KSAT-TV.

MORE: Where, when to watch President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

READ MORE:

PHOTOS: How Washington D.C. is preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

San Antonio man fired from job, released on bond for charges in connection with Capitol insurrection

Dystopian DC: Ex-Secret Service agent from SA talks inauguration security, tests Tex-Mex at ‘San Antonio Bar & Grill