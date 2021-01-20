WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage on 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will assume their roles in the White House on Wednesday.
At 11 a.m. San Antonio (CST) time, Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Harris will be sworn in before Biden, becoming the first Black American and first South Asian American vice president.
The pair is expected to arrive at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony around 10 a.m. CST.
