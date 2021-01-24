‘It was a mistake,’: Texas State University says after Rep. Doggett’s video omitted from program

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference calling for lower drug prices, especially in regards to the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill on March 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University officials say they made a mistake and that event organizers acted “without following university policy,” when they did not allow a video from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett to be played in a university-sponsored program.

According to a report from The Austin American-Statesman, Doggett was asked to provide a pre-recorded speech, which would be shown at the 2021 Bobcat Community Inauguration Program.

The event also featured President Joe Biden’s Inauguration, but included guest speaker speeches to highlight the history and tradition of Inauguration Day.

According to the Statesman, the event was streamed through Zoom, an online meeting application, and was hosted by the Texas State Elections Task Force, led by Sherri Benn. It was co-sponsored by other organizations and university departments, including the department of history and the department of political science.

“While I was on the actual inaugural platform, I was advised for the first time that Texas State would not permit students to hear my remarks,” Doggett told the Statesman. “Though I have no complaints about either Dr. Benn or Dr. Trahan, whose invitations were straightforward... I am most disappointed that my speech was deemed so offensive that students at this event were not permitted to hear it.”

The video by Doggett condemned the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was instead released on social media.

Remarks prepared for delivery to @txst students at the Bobcat Community Inauguration Program: pic.twitter.com/rj7yPayTXs — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 22, 2021

“Today, as I speak with you, I look out the window here. Beautiful white Capitol dome, our flag flying, but the crowds, the crowds are of camouflaged National Guard troops, police from the Capitol and around the region...,” Doggett said in the video. “So much damage has been done by the seditious attempt to overthrow the congressional branch of government as it attempted to provide a legitimate vote count.”

Doggett goes on to condemn both the attack itself and the ideological attack on Democracy. At the end of the video, he urges students at Texas State to engage with him with what they think of the future.

“We all have a responsibility, including Trump voters, to join together in trying to heal our country and restoring faith in one another,” Doggett said in the video. “I’m always ready to work with any person of goodwill. I welcome your thoughts, whether you agree or disagree with me today. Let’s really make America greater with mutual respect and by uniting around our love of country to meet the challenges and to seek a better future.”

In response, Texas State University released this statement after the event:

“Texas State University appreciates Congressman Doggett’s willingness to provide a personal video greeting for the university’s virtual 2021 Bobcat Community Inauguration Program held Jan. 20, 2020.

The request for the Congressman’s video and the decision to not include the video in the inauguration program was made deep in the university organization without following university policy. Regrettably, it was a mistake.

Congressman Doggett has been a strong advocate of public education, higher education, and Texas State. He frequently speaks at our new student convocation, welcoming freshmen to Texas State and encouraging them to be involved in the civic process.

Most recently, Congressman Doggett was instrumental in securing federal funding critical for the Texas State University Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, which provides research-based active shooter response training for the nation’s first responders, and a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a grant to leverage technology and innovation to combat invasive species in the nation’s waterways.”

It is still unclear what university policy event officials failed to follow by leaving Doggett’s submission out.

KSAT reached out to Doggett’s Office for further comment on this story, but we have not yet heard back. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

