Sun Country Airlines to offer nonstop service from San Antonio to Cancun

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to have some fun in Mexico this summer, another airline is offering service from San Antonio to Cancun.

Sun Country Airlines announced Monday that it will offer nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Cancun International Airport beginning May 28.

The roundtrip flight runs on Monday and Friday and offers another option for low-cost travel.

The B737-800 plane seats 183 passengers and departs San Antonio at noon and arrives in Cancun at 2:30 p.m. The flight departs Cancun at 3:35 p.m. and returns to SAT at 6:06 p.m.

“As travel picks up, we expect Cancun to resume being a popular destination for leisure travelers,” said Jesus H. Saenz, director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System. “Prior to the pandemic, more than 61,000 travelers flew between SAT and Cancun each year.”

Sun Country is promoting its special introductory fares as low as $129 one way for a limited time to celebrate the new route. The airline also offers free in-flight entertainment on all flights.

“We are excited to have Sun Country expand its route network at SAT because this airline is known for its affordable prices and this new flight is perfect for a long weekend or a getaway during the week”, said Brian Pratte, chief air service development officer for the San Antonio Aviation System.

Sun Country Airlines also operates additional seasonal flights from SAT to Minneapolis/St. Paul and Las Vegas.

For more information on Sun Country’s flights, fares and packages, please call 651-905-2737 or click here.

Southwest Airlines will also offer service to Cancun from San Antonio beginning in March.