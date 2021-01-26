Despite pandemic, San Antonio public libraries doing their part for Holocaust Remembrance Week

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the lessons and activities have gone virtual, but there is an outdoor walking exhibit at the Semmes Library located on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – It is Holocaust Remembrance Week across the state of Texas, so the San Antonio public libraries are doing their part to to educate students and adults alike about the Holocaust.

The goal of remembrance week is to inspire a sense of responsibility, all while recognizing and upholding human value to help prevent future atrocities.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the lessons and activities have gone virtual, but there is an outdoor walking exhibit at the Semmes Library located on the city’s Northeast Side.

“The Holocaust Remembrance Walk is a part of our Holocaust remembrance series, which we do every year in January. This is our ninth annual ‘Holocaust Learn and Remember,’” Morgan Yoshimura, with the San Antonio Public Library said.

The signs are so powerful, detailing everything from how the discrimination against the Jewish people began, along with the atrocities of the Holocaust and the survivors.

“The Holocaust Remembrance Walk is a series of seven panels that have images, text and just some reflective questions to help folks connect more. Because I think sometimes, you know, history can seem so dis-attached or unattached from our day to day life,” Yoshimura said.

The exhibit and all that the public library is doing is in part to help make sure the community has an opportunity to learn more and connect.

“It’s really just providing some context and some reflective questions so that folks can, you know, have an idea of what folks experienced who were affected by the Holocaust,” Yoshimura said.

There is an old saying, “Those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it.”

The San Antonio Public Library will be hosting more learning activities through the end of the month, including an interview with a Holocaust survivor. Those interested can click here.

“San Antonio has tons of connections to the Holocaust to learn from. And remember, each year we want to continue to strengthen those connections,” Yoshimura said.

