SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for information that can help lead them to the person or people responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Cricket Wireless on the Northwest Side.

Police said unknown suspects (pictured), walked into the store at 11643 SE Loop 410 on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., stole multiple items and threatened an employee with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.