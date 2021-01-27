WATCH: Body camera footage shows SAPD officers rescuing passengers from burning vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has released new body camera footage of officers rescuing passengers from a burning vehicle Monday on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the vehicle was hit by an SUV that ran a red light at 9 p.m. near the intersection of Callaghan and Culebra Road.

New body camera footage released by SAPD to KSAT shows firsthand what officers on the ground saw during the incident.

Officers who responded to the crash found the vehicle in flames. The officers put out the fire and rescued the passengers from inside the vehicle.

According to police, the passengers were taken to University Hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured.

You can watch the dramatic video in the player above.

On Tuesday, San Antonio police released other footage of the fiery crash and interviewed the responding officers who recalled the intense situation.

