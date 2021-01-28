Man wounded in exchange of gunfire outside West Side sports bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is wounded and another man is on the run following an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot of a West Side sports bar early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. outside Roxy Sports Bar Cafe in the 3200 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Loop 410 and Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, two men fired at one another in the parking lot with one of the men being hit twice in the back.

Police said the other shooter fled on foot after the shooting and has not been found. A woman was detained at the scene, but her role in the shooting has not been determined, police said.

Bexar County deputies were nearby on a traffic stop and heard the shots when they were fired. The initial shooter was detained by deputies and taken to University Hospital in serious, but stable condition, authorities said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.