Vigil held for driver who died in fiery crash on I-37 in South Bexar County

Community members gathered to support the family of Robert Moore, who died in a crash on I-37 last week, by holding a vigil.

Moore, 53, was driving a semi-truck when it drifted off of I-37 near Loop 1604 last week before it burst into flames.

Joe and Regina Navarro said they saw the flames as they were driving down the road and pulled over to try and help authorities on scene, but it became too dangerous.

On Thursday, community members gathered to remember Moore and offer support for his family and friends.

The group also sent off balloons as a final goodbye.

RELATED: Authorities ID driver of 18-wheeler who died in fiery crash on I-37 in South Bexar County