New developments arise in case of missing Texas State University student

New developments are arising in the mysterious disappearance of Texas State University student Jason Landry.

The 21-year-old disappeared in December as he drove home to the Houston area to visit his family ahead of the holidays. On Friday, investigators said cellphone data is providing some clues in the case.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Landry left his apartment in San Marcos at 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Data shows at 11:24 p.m., Jason entered the city of Luling, off of Highway 80, and stopped using the Waze App and began using Snapchat.

Investigators said his digital footprint essentially stopped near Highway 183 and Austin Street. At 12:31 a.m., Landry’s vehicle was found after it was damaged.

That 67-minute window is now what authorities are focused on.

The cellphone was found in the car and despite low temperatures, Landry’s shirt, shorts, socks and underwear were found in the roadway along with a backpack with some marijuana, a ball cap, a laptop and other personal items.

Investigators said there was no evidence of blood inside the vehicle, and no evidence that Landry was traveling to meet with or had communicated intent to meet with anyone in or around Luling.

