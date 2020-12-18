Search continues for missing Texas State student who crashed car while returning home from school

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are still searching for a 21-year-old Texas State University student has not been seen since a car crash earlier this week.

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, new developments in the investigation revealed that Jason Landry was on his way home to Missouri City from TSU in San Marcos at the time he crashed his car.

Landry was reported missing Monday morning after Caldwell County officials said he crashed his vehicle on Salt Flat Road, near Luling. County officials told the Statesman his car went off the road and spun out, though it’s unclear what caused the crash.

“The car got off the road and spun around, and the back driver-side trunk, bumper and the side of the car took most of the impact,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Deon Cockrell said in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman.

Landry is believed to have left the scene of the crash on foot. Multiple law enforcement agencies have conducted ground and air searches all week and have yet to locate him.

“We don’t know if he got out alive, or he walked it out,” Cockrell told the Statesman. “We’re still actively searching at this time.”

Searchers are also working to drain a pond near the area that Landry was last seen.

Landry is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management. Landry also has a scar on his ankle and has medium-length hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information on Landry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Caldwell County sheriff’s office at 512-398-6777.

