Crime Stoppers reinstates $10,000 reward for information in Garden Ridge convenience store clerk shooting

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas – Garden Ridge police still have no leads in the July shooting death of Pollyanna Smotherman, 40, who was killed during a robbery at the EZ Mart where she worked. Now Crime Stoppers is once again offering a $10,000 reward hoping someone will come forward.

The robbery and shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on July 29 at the EZ Mart in the 19500 block of FM 3009.

Smotherman was the store clerk that morning when an unidentified suspect walked in, shot her and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets, police said.

Smotherman died at the scene. Her family described her as a loving person who enjoyed working at the store.

The suspect has not been identified and is described as a male in his 20s-30s. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a red bandana over his face at the time of the crime, police said. He was also carrying a tote bag.

The Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The increased reward offer is good for the next 30 days.

Anyone with information can call the Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or via “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

Garden Ridge released the following redacted video of the fatal robbery in hopes of catching the person wanted in a convenience store clerk’s death: