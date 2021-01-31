Former Judson Rocket Bryce Wisdom honored at all-star football game

SAN ANTONIO – Community members took an extra moment on Saturday to honor the life of former Judson Rocket football player Bryce Wisdom.

Videos of Bryce Wisdom played at the Heroes Stadium Jumbotron, bringing fan-filled bleachers to silence and tears as the halftime ceremony took place in his memory.

An honorary jersey was also presented to Wisdom’s mom and family.

Bryce’s mom, Diana Wisdom was overcome by emotion. She said the honor was a surprise and was overwhelmed by the tremendous amounts of support.

“I’m just so humbled by just the outpouring of love and support from the city and the people in it. It’s just so amazing and it’s so needed because this is what gets me up, makes me keep going,” said Diana Wisdom.

Wisdom was a student and athlete at Judson High School. He lost his battle to cancer on July 27, 2020.

His mother said it wasn’t easy showing up to the event but Bryce was certainly present. She said the halftime show was so much more than what they could have imagined.

