Judson’s Bryce Wisdom passes away after battle with cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Bryce Wisdom’s battle with cancer has captivated the San Antonio community. His motto, “Bryce Strong,” has touched hearts and minds across the nation, even reaching the the ears of his beloved Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday evening, his fight came to an end. In his own words, “I won.”

Bryce Wisdom has died of kidney cancer. He was 17 years old.

“Bryce took his last breath at 11:39pm,” Bryce’s mother, Diana, said via twitter. “He fought til the very end.”

Bryce took his last breath at 11:39pm. He fought til the very end. Thank you for all the prayers and loving my Bryce. This earlier today. He gave us on last smile🎗 pic.twitter.com/GqGoI3Dkh1 — Diana Wisdom (@dianawisdom) July 27, 2020

Over the last 48 hours, Bryce’s family has provided numerous updates across various social media accounts after he was rushed to the hospital on Friday night. He suffered a collapsed lung, and his mother said he was in “terrible pain.”

Bryce was a member of the Judson football team. He was diagnosed with cancer during his sophomore season, and he missed the majority of his junior year as a result of the disease. Throughout 2019, the Rockets walked out for pre-game ceremonies holding an orange “Bryce Strong” shirt, and he was often spotted on the sidelines wearing a uniform.

To my young warrior my young king. Mr Bryce Wisdom aka BNice aka Mr Drip. RIH my young king. You will be missed but never forgotten. Like I’ve always said I thank the lord for letting me raise you and thank him for you raising me!! #BryceStrong — Richard Wisdom (@RWisdom12) July 27, 2020

Bryce always believed in me, even when nobody else did... y’all know what I owe him.. I love you forever. Rest In Paradise and watch over us all! #BryceStrong 🧡 — Rashad Wisdom Ⓜ️ (@RashadWisdom) July 27, 2020

The Judson community has since taken to social media to celebrate Bryce’s life and his impact on the greater San Antonio area.

At 11:39 pm tonight he won the big game & made the big hit. Football takes 11 guys to play as one & he taught & brought us together as 1 team. #OneLove Number 39 was his number and fitting cuz that # will always carry Honor, Toughness & Sacrifice! We love you Bryce #ForeverBryce pic.twitter.com/m6QSj25Lp8 — Mark Sauceda (@CoachMSauceda) July 27, 2020

A Warrior and Champion who led a Fierce fight with a Fierce, Loving Family behind him. Thank you for sharing him with us! We will never forget #BryceStrong #39 — Judson Girls’ Basketball (@GirlsJudson) July 27, 2020

Bryce! Man you’ll be my angel forever! — Tre Flowers (@_Slimm7) July 27, 2020