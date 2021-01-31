Woman, 51, killed after crashing vehicle into concrete barrier on Southeast Side, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:43 a.m., Saturday, on IH-37 southbound and Hot Wells Boulevard.

Police said the woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason and went onto the grass embankment for 75 yards before returning to the highway.

She then went across all three traffic lanes and struck the middle concrete barrier before coming to a stop, according to authorities.

Officials were able to provide emergency treatment at the scene before she was taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: Woman, 20, killed after crashing head-on into pole on East Side, police say