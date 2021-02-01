What’s Up South Texas!: Young author, mother accomplish goals together despite life obstacles

SAN ANTONIO – A 8-year-old boy in San Antonio is hoping his dreams of becoming a well-known author inspires others to fall in love with reading and writing.

Jordan McFee is a third grader, but like his book, he’s demonstrated that no matter what age you may be, you can still do whatever you put your mind to.

Jordan wrote and published his first book, “Not Too Little to Play.”

“I made this book about love,” Jordan said. “Then I thought, ‘What if I make this book about love and a sport?’ I thought about football since that is the only sport I am kind of good at. Then I created this book.”

The book is about a small boy named Elijah who accomplishes his goals of scoring touchdowns despite many people underestimating him.

“The moral quote that is in here is, ‘Never let the odds keep you from doing what you know in your heart you were meant to do,’” Jordan said.

Jordan, who also has ADHD, is inspired by one of his favorite authors, Dave Pilkey.

Pilkey also has ADHD.

“At first, I was very concerned when I learned from doctors that he had ADHD,” said Rachel Hinton, his mother. “Then, when I got home, Jordan told me not to worry that he had ADHD because if his favorite author has it, then he could be successful too.”

Hinton said his love for reading and writing started when he was 3.

“He would not go to bed unless he had a bedtime story and he just always loved to read and write,” Hinton said. “To this day, he reads all night. I have to take the books away to get him to go to sleep.”

She said she soon realized his passion for writing.

“I noticed his passion for writing when he was about 4 or 5,” Hinton said. “When I noticed it, we created a vision board and on it, he said he wanted to be an entrepreneur and an author.”

Hinton said she began working to make his vision come true.

“Because I am working from home, I have more time. So I opened him an online store called Jordan’s Games and Gadgets,” Hinton said. “Then I worked on publishing his book.”

The book is now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish.

Hinton, who is a single parent, started working to give Jordan a better life when he was a toddler.

“Jordan and I we moved here when he was 3-years-old,” Hinton said. “I was in an abusive relationship, so we moved to Texas by ourselves. I didn’t want him to see that type of behavior and grow up to be that way as well, so I wanted him to be a loving person and a good man to someone. So I got to be the example.”

She said she was inspired by both Jordan and her mother.

“I want to be there for him and be the best mother I can be because my mother died when I was 16,” Hinton said. “She was very sickly throughout my entire childhood. So, I didn’t have much time with her.”

Being that example, Hinton is set to graduate with a master’s degree in Business Administration. She also opened her own online boutique in honor of her mother called, ‘ReJoyce Boutique.’

“You can accomplish anything and that is what his book is saying,” Hinton said. “Don’t let no one tell you can’t do something. You can do it regardless. Let God order your steps and keep him first and you can accomplish anything.”

