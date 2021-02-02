Nearly 5 months later, family of man shot, killed by SAPD still waiting to view police body cam video

SAN ANTONIO – After what she said was a “frustrating and dehumanizing” effort to view police body camera video of her godfather was shot to death by police, Celeste Brown said Monday that Darrell Zemault’s daughter will be allowed to view the video.

”It’s been an extremely frustrating process,” Brown said. “And it’s been a dehumanizing process to have to beg and grovel and jump through hoops just to get answers.”

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Zemault, 55, struggled with officers as they tried to serve two outstanding warrants in September.

Officers said that when Zemault tried to take a gun from one of the officers, another officer shot him in the back.

Brown said that it’s taken nearly five months to get permission from city officials to see police body cam video.

Ad

”Seeing the video doesn’t mean we get closure and we’re done here,” Brown said. “But, at the end of the day, he was shot in the back and was unarmed and we’d like some accountability.”

No date or time has been set for Zemault’s daughter to see the video.

Related Stories: