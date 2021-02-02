SAPD reports death of police officer

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in nearly two weeks, the San Antonio Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer.

SAPD on Tuesday announced that Officer Joseph Cisneros, Badge #0094, died.

Cisneros served on the force for 20 years.

SAPD didn’t release a cause death, but said in a statement, “It is with great sadness The San Antonio Police Department shares the passing of Officer Joseph Cisneros #0094. Officer Cisneros dedicated and served the City of San Antonio for 20 years. Please respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time. This is all the information we will be providing.”

Last month, Officer Onofre Serna, who had been with the department since 1985 and had served the community for more than 35 years, died of COVID-19.

Serna and city health care workers were honored last week with a procession through downtown San Antonio by SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department.