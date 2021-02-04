ACS officers rescue kitten found ‘frantically crying,’ surrounded by trash in drainage inlet

Two Animal Care Services officers are being hailed heroes for saving the life of a small kitten who was found “frantically crying” inside of a drainage inlet earlier this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Two Animal Care Services officers are being hailed heroes for saving the life of a small kitten who was found “frantically crying” inside of a drainage inlet earlier this week.

Officer Colon and Officer Winckler responded to the call on Tuesday. When they arrived, they could hear the kitten meowing from inside the drain, according to a social media post from ACS.

Officer Colon and Officer Winckler received a call about a small kitten frantically crying inside a drainage inlet. When... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The officers were able to remove the manhole cover by “looping a dog leash through the hole and lifting the cover off,” according to ACS.

The drain itself was six feet deep; however, the officers were still equipped to handle the rescue, the animal shelter said.

Officer Colon climbed into the drain to capture the kitten, who was found to be surrounded by piles of trash. Once she was able to grab him, she handed the kitten to Officer Winckler, who then secured him in a wire cage.

The kitten was brought in to ACS and was in overall good health, according to the shelter. The shelter named him “Sylvester” and said he only spent one day in the cat room before he was ready to find his forever home.

Ad

He’s now “happy, healthy and on his way to a great life,” ACS said.

Happy tails, Sylvester!

RELATED: Puppy safe after found abandoned in box outside San Antonio animal shelter, ACS says