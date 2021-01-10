Puppy safe after found abandoned in box outside San Antonio animal shelter, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A puppy was found in a box, left in the cold, in front of a San Antonio animal shelter late last week. But, it may have just saved her life.

Animal Care Services staff found the puppy Thursday morning just outside of its front gate, according to a social media post. A staff member noticed a note on the box and found the dog inside.

On yesterday's chilly morning, a box was found outside of our front gate. 📦 ❓ Our ACS team knows to be aware of their... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Friday, January 8, 2021

The puppy, now known as Charlie, was examined by animal shelter staff soon after she was found.

ACS officials said it’s unclear how long Charlie was outside for but overall, she was in good shape despite the circumstances.

“Just a few hours later, Charlie caught the eye of our rescue partners, Animal Defense League of Texas, and was taken into their care,” Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post. “Once she is old enough, she will be able to be adopted into a loving family!”

It’s unclear who left Charlie at ACS; however, staff members said it’s important for pet owners in the area to be more mindful of surroundings when surrendering a pet.

“Although Charlie is safe now, whoever dumped her did not follow the correct process for getting help for a pet – owned or stray. In her time spent in the cardboard box, who knows what could’ve happened to threaten her safety,” ACS officials said. “This is a reminder for those who find themselves unable to care for a pet: please do the right thing.”

If you have a stray pet, ACS encourages you to make a report by dialing 3-1-1. If you need further assistance, you can also contact ACS at (210) 207-4738.

RELATED: Animal Care Services reminds ‘pet parents’ to make responsible adoption decisions around holidays