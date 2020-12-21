Animal Care Services reminds ‘pet parents’ to make responsible adoption decisions around holidays

SAN ANTONIO – A gift that is sure to warm the hearts of even the coldest Grinch is a puppy or kitty, however, Animal Care Services wants to remind the public to make responsible pet adoption decisions around the holidays.

The city shelter strongly encourages that “pet parents” make informed decisions when adopting pets at any time of the year because having a pet is a long-term commitment.

According to the shelter, area shelters and rescue organizations have hundreds of adoption ready pets who are invested in placing you with the perfect pet.

“Vaccinations and spay/neuter surgery are generally included in the adoption fee and many animal agencies will have regular specials during the holidays,” the shelter said in a statement.

There is also a change coming in 2021 when it comes to pet stores in the city. Starting Jan. 1, local pet stores will be required to work with local shelters and certified rescue organizations instead of large commercial breeding facilities commonly known as puppy mills.

“The new law does not impact a person’s ability to obtain the pet of their choice from an animal shelter, rescue group or a reputable breeder who sells directly to the public provided they have the required ACS licensing,” the shelter said in a statement.

Additionally, the shelter said that it remains against the law for pets to be sold on the side of the road, in parking lots or other unauthorized spaces.

Related: Black ‘Furday’ deals at ACS include free, low-cost pet adoptions