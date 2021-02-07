Here’s how you can watch the Super Bowl 2021 without cable

With the lowest in-person attendance on record for the Super Bowl this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are looking for ways to stream Sunday’s big game and watch it live.

With that being said, not everyone has access to cable television.

So, you may be asking, how else can you stream the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Here’s what you need to know.

If you do have cable, here’s where it’s airing:

If you do have cable, the big game will be streamed live on CBS. You can watch it live on the CBS channel at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, or on CBS’s website or app.

You can also view the game with CBS All Access. Its online subscription is set at $5 a week with commercials or $10 a week without, according to its website. You can learn more here.

Where to watch the game without cable:

If you don’t have cable television, don’t worry. There are a few other ways to watch the big game.

Here are the other online streaming sites that you can use:

Hulu - To watch the Super Bowl on Hulu, you’ll need a Hulu + Live subscription, according to its website. This will cost you around $64.99 a month, but does include a live TV plan, live sports and over 65 other channels. You may be able to do a free trial as well. Learn more here.

YouTube TV - Yes, YouTube does offer live television as well. The downside is this also will cost you around $65 for a subscription, according to its website. But, you can also do a free trial for seven days, and watch the game for free, at least for now. Learn more here.

FuboTV - Fubo is another online streaming service that is streaming Sunday’s match. Similar to Hulu and YouTube TV, this will also cost you $65 a month. But, you can do a free trial for a week with no cancellation fees, according to its website. Learn more here.

When does the game start?

The Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

