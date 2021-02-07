SAPD: Standoff ends after man barricades self inside hotel on River Walk, takes wife and kids hostage

A man is in custody after San Antonio police say he barricaded himself inside of a hotel on the River Walk and held his two kids and wife hostage.

The incident began at 10:00 p.m., Saturday, at the Drury Plaza Hotel on Commerce and St. Mary’s.

Police said the man was barricaded on the sixth floor of the hotel and was holding two small kids and his wife hostage in the room, according to officials.

Negotiators and SWAT were also on scene and made contact with the man. As of around 5 a.m., Sunday, the standoff was still ongoing. It’s unclear when the man surrendered.

There were no reports of injuries and the standoff lasted for nearly eight hours, police said.

Charges are still pending and further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

