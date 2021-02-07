Woman charged with murder after she shot, killed man at La Cantera apartment, SA police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old woman is behind bars and charged with murder after San Antonio police say she shot and killed a man at an upscale La Cantera apartment last week.

Sasha Skare was booked Saturday and is being held in the Bexar County Jail. She’s now facing a murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Martell Derouen.

The shooting happened at The Towers complex in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway.

Derouen was found shot to death inside of his apartment as officers were conducting a welfare check, according to a previous KSAT report.

According to the arrest affidavit, Skare was in a relationship with Derouen at the time of his death.

Officials believe the two got into an argument, which led to Skare allegedly shooting Derouen through the door of his apartment on Jan. 22.

His body was discovered four days later after police received a 9-1-1 call from a woman, claiming to be Derouen’s wife. However, according to the affidavit, the number did not belong to his wife, and the woman had a different voice.

The woman told police she was locked out of the apartment and was worried her husband might be hurt, the affidavit states. When asked what the address was, the caller gave the street name, “O’Connor,” but then corrected herself and gave the correct name, officials said.

The woman also wasn’t able to provide the correct apartment number.

Upon further investigation, police said the female caller was believed to be Skare due to the information she was providing and that her last known address was on O’Connor Road, according to the affidavit.

Skare is awaiting indictment and her bond is set at $500,000.

