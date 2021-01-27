Woman accused of fatally shooting man inside upscale La Cantera apartment, police say

Officers investigate a murder scene on Tuesday, Jan, 26, 2021, at The Towers in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old man after his body was found Tuesday in a Northwest Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers found the man dead inside his apartment at The Towers complex in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway.

Officers conducted a welfare check around noon after a woman reported she had not heard from the man in several days.

The woman wanted officers to check the man’s apartment, according to SAPD.

The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

His identity has not been released by authorities.

Police said they have a suspect in the murder case, but did not give details on the woman’s identity or age.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officers investigate a murder scene on Tuesday, Jan, 26, 2021, at The Towers in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway. (KSAT)

