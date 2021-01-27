Bexar County ME’s Office identifies bodies found on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified both bodies found on an East Side street last Thursday.

The ME’s office identified the bodies as those of 20-year-old Ruben Eduardo Soto and 28-year-old Mathew Hilam Lopez.

The men’s bodies were found with gunshot wounds on Fredonia Street early Thursday morning, not far from South Palmetto and South New Braunfels avenues.

The ME’s office ruled both deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police.