Austin police responding to an ongoing hostage situation on West 35th Street

AUSTIN – The Austin Police Department reported that officers are responding to a “active and ongoing” SWAT situation in the 1900 block of West 35th Street.

Austin police have surrounded a medical office, evacuated residents from surrounding areas and told others to stay inside.

Area media outlets called the incident a “hostage situation,” however, it is still unclear how many people are involved.

MEDIA - Officers as well as SWAT are working a call in the 1900 block of W 35th Street. CPL Majefski with PIO will be on scene shortly and will update the media with a time and location for an interview. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 26, 2021

According to police, the situation has been developing for hours. The initial disturbance call came in just before 4:30 p.m. about a man with a gun inside the building.

Cpl. John Majefski, an officer with the department’s public information office, said the department did not have very many details of the incident.

“Due to complexity and everything that goes on with all SWAT calls, we are asking everyone to stay clear of the area for right now,” Majefski said.

