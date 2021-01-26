Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2017 slaying of 24-year-old man in motel room

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 24-year-old man back in 2017.

According to police, on January 21, 2017, Kenneth King was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Budget Lodge motel at 3855 Interstate 35 North.

King was taken by EMS to the San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Police are treating his death as a murder investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

