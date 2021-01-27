Convicted murderer who escaped South Texas prison added to U.S. Marshals’ ’15 Most Wanted Fugitives’ list

SAN ANTONIO – A convicted murderer who escaped from a South Texas prison nearly 11 years ago has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ “15 Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

Authorities are still searching for Jose Bustos-Diaz, 32, and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information directly leading to his capture.

The U.S. Marshals’ Office said the man is still a “significant” threat after escaping the TDCJ Briscoe Unit in Dilley on April 6, 2010. Dilley is about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2005 to murdering a woman, whose body was found beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Bustos-Diaz escaped with fellow inmate Octavio Ramos-Lopez after they cut a hole in a fence.

The manhunt led authorities to a home in Reynosa, Mexico.

Ramos-Lopez was captured and returned to the U.S., but Bustos-Diaz evaded arrest and has remained on the run since.

U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said in a news release that the agency added Bustos-Diaz to the list “because locating and apprehending this violent escapee is a top priority, and we will use every available resource to bring him to justice.”

Washington said the fugitive is a “significant” threat to the public.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency by calling 1-877-WANTED-2 or by visiting its website.

Bustos-Diaz is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has black hair, has brown eyes, and has “unique physical characteristics” like acne scars on the face. He also has tattoos of a heart with a cross on his left hand, “Vanessa” on the inside of his left wrist” and “Lizeth” on the inside of his right wrist.

