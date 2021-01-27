Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2015 slaying after finding of human remains

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man back in 2015.

According to police, on Aug. 3, 2015 officers were called to the 1200 block of El Paso Street following the discovery of some human remains.

Police said the investigation later found that Roland Hernandez died under suspicious circumstances.

Police are treating his death as a murder investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

