Neighbors stunned by apparent slaying at upscale apartments

SAN ANTONIO – People who live at an upscale apartment complex on La Cantera Parkway say they are stunned by news of an apparent homicide.

San Antonio police released few details Wednesday morning about the scene that officers discovered the previous day inside one unit of The Towers apartments.

Police responded to the home of a 34-year-old man around noon Tuesday after receiving a call from a woman who had become concerned after not hearing from him.

A police report says officers got the maintenance staff to open his door, then found him dead inside from a gunshot wound.

“I was just coming and I saw a lot of police and I was just minding my own business,” said Adrian Garza, who lives in the same building. “And then I circled around and came back and I saw three more.”

Garza was puzzled by the sight of police cars and a fire engine that gathered around his building.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the images made sense out of something he had noticed over the weekend.

“We heard a loud noise on Friday night, but again, wasn’t really sure if it was a gunshot,” he said. “The investigators actually talked to us yesterday to, kind of, see, like, when we heard stuff.”

Officers investigate a murder scene on Tuesday, Jan, 26, 2021, at The Towers in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway. (KSAT)

Although neither he nor Garza knew who the victim was, they both were stunned by the news.

“It was pretty crazy, especially given this place is nice. So definitely didn’t anticipate,” said the unidentified neighbor.

Garza agreed that the sight of police cars seemed out of place.

“This is a really good area. It’s so rare to see this here,” Garza said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Bexar County medical examiner had not positively identified the man who was killed.

Police had hopes of solving the case soon, although they said the investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: