Police: Man shot during overnight dispute not cooperating with investigators

Police cars covered every entrance to the Darby Square apartments while officers investigated the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man who was shot and wounded after a dispute at a West side apartment complex is not cooperating with investigators.

Police are trying to locate the man who shot him early Tuesday during the dispute in the 800 block of Darby.

Officers who responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. found the wounded man outside a second floor unit at the Darby Square Apartments.

They say he had been shot in his arm and upper body.

The 28-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital, initially in critical condition, but then upgraded to serious.

Police say the shooter already had left the area before officers arrived.

Crime scene investigators spent about an hour collecting evidence at the scene.

Detectives say neither the man who was shot nor one other person who was present would cooperate with the investigation.

Other witnesses, however, described the shooter as being 5′5″ and weighing about 300 pounds.

They told police he left the apartment complex with a woman in a silver or grey BMW vehicle.

